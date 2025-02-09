Video: Derek Chisora drops Otto Wallin twice en route to decision win in last UK fight

Derek Chisora walked away with the win on February 8 when he faced Otto Wallin at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Making his final ring appearance in the UK, the Zimbabwean-British former title challenger defeated his opponent from Sweden by unanimous decision.

On his way to victory, Chisora suffered a cut over his right eye in the fifth round due to a head clash, as well as secured a pair of knockdowns. In the ninth round, the 41-year-old dropped Wallin with a big overhand right. On the last seconds of the 12th and final round, the representative of the host country sent the New York-based 34-year-old southpaw to the canvas for the second time with a heavy right hand that followed a flurry of punches.

Derek Chisora improved to 26-13, 23 KOs, and secured his third win in a row. Otto Wallin dropped to 27-3, 15 KOs.

In the co-feature, Sofiane Khati (18-5, 7 KOs) of France stopped Nathan Heaney (18-2-1, 6 KOs) of England in the seventh round at middleweight. Among other Chisora vs Wallin results, Manchester’s Jack Rafferty (25-0, 16 KOs) retained his British, Commonwealth, and WBC International Silver super lightweight belts via seventh-round TKO against Reece MacMillan (17-2, 2 KOs) of Lancaster.

Zach Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) of England defeated Mickael Diallo (21-2-2, 18 KOs) of France by unanimous decision at light heavyweight with the scores 98-92, 98-93, and 97-94. Local Zak Miller (16-1, 3 KOs) took a majority decision, as well as the Commonwealth featherweight title, against London’s Masood Abdulah (11-1, 7 KOs) with the scores 114-114, 115-114, and 115-113. Lewis Williams (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Cristian Uwaka (1-5, 1 KO) via a 40-36 points decision at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Walter Fury (3-0) scored a 40-37 points decision in an all-British middleweight bout over Joe Hardy (3-28). In another contest at middleweight, British Joe Cooper (3-0) defeated Estonia’s Artjom Spatar (4-12-1, 1 KO) by points, 40-34. In the event opener at super featherweight, Jermaine Dhliwayo (5-0, 1 KO) earned a 40-36 points decision over Mark Butler (3-16, 1 KO).