Chisora vs Wallin results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin live on DAZN from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on February 8. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at heavyweight.
41-year-old Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) makes his final ring appearance in the UK and aims for his third straight victory after defeating Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington by unanimous decision last year. 34-year-old southpaw Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) targets his second win in a row after rebounding from a defeat against Anthony Joshua with a first-round stoppage of Onoriode Ehwarieme last July.
Among the bouts featured on the Chisora vs Wallin undercard, Mickael Diallo (21-1-2, 18 KOs) of France and Zach Parker (25-1, 18 KOs) of England meet in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Masood Abdulah (11-0, 7 KOs) of London defends his Commonwealth featherweight title in a 12-rounder against local Zak Miller (15-1, 3 KOs).
Manchester’s Jack Rafferty (24-0, 15 KOs) defends his British, Commonwealth, and WBC International Silver super lightweight belts in a 12-rounder against Reece MacMillan (17-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster. England’s Nathan Heaney (18-1-1, 6 KOs) and Sofiane Khati (17-5, 6 KOs) of France battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Nelson Hysa (19-0, 17 KOs) of Albania defends his WBO European heavyweight strap in a 10-rounder against Todorche Cvetkov (12-0, 9 KOs) of Macedonia.
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin results
Get Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT)
- Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin
- Mickael Diallo vs. Zach Parker
- Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller
- Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan
- Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati
- Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov
Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT)
- Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy
- Joe Cooper vs. Artjom Spatar
- Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka
- Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler