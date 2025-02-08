Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Chisora vs Wallin results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin live results from Co-op Live in Manchester, England

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Poster featuring the faces of Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin, with intense expressions, promoting their upcoming boxing bout
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin airs live from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on February 8, 2025 | DAZN
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin live on DAZN from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on February 8. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at heavyweight.

41-year-old Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) makes his final ring appearance in the UK and aims for his third straight victory after defeating Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington by unanimous decision last year. 34-year-old southpaw Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) targets his second win in a row after rebounding from a defeat against Anthony Joshua with a first-round stoppage of Onoriode Ehwarieme last July.

Among the bouts featured on the Chisora vs Wallin undercard, Mickael Diallo (21-1-2, 18 KOs) of France and Zach Parker (25-1, 18 KOs) of England meet in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Masood Abdulah (11-0, 7 KOs) of London defends his Commonwealth featherweight title in a 12-rounder against local Zak Miller (15-1, 3 KOs).

Manchester’s Jack Rafferty (24-0, 15 KOs) defends his British, Commonwealth, and WBC International Silver super lightweight belts in a 12-rounder against Reece MacMillan (17-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster. England’s Nathan Heaney (18-1-1, 6 KOs) and Sofiane Khati (17-5, 6 KOs) of France battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Nelson Hysa (19-0, 17 KOs) of Albania defends his WBO European heavyweight strap in a 10-rounder against Todorche Cvetkov (12-0, 9 KOs) of Macedonia.

Watch on DAZN

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin results

Get Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT)

  • Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin
  • Mickael Diallo vs. Zach Parker
  • Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller
  • Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan
  • Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati
  • Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT)

  • Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy
  • Joe Cooper vs. Artjom Spatar
  • Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka
  • Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.