Chisora vs Wallin results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin live on DAZN from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on February 8. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at heavyweight.

41-year-old Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) makes his final ring appearance in the UK and aims for his third straight victory after defeating Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington by unanimous decision last year. 34-year-old southpaw Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) targets his second win in a row after rebounding from a defeat against Anthony Joshua with a first-round stoppage of Onoriode Ehwarieme last July.

Among the bouts featured on the Chisora vs Wallin undercard, Mickael Diallo (21-1-2, 18 KOs) of France and Zach Parker (25-1, 18 KOs) of England meet in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Masood Abdulah (11-0, 7 KOs) of London defends his Commonwealth featherweight title in a 12-rounder against local Zak Miller (15-1, 3 KOs).

Manchester’s Jack Rafferty (24-0, 15 KOs) defends his British, Commonwealth, and WBC International Silver super lightweight belts in a 12-rounder against Reece MacMillan (17-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster. England’s Nathan Heaney (18-1-1, 6 KOs) and Sofiane Khati (17-5, 6 KOs) of France battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Nelson Hysa (19-0, 17 KOs) of Albania defends his WBO European heavyweight strap in a 10-rounder against Todorche Cvetkov (12-0, 9 KOs) of Macedonia.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin results

Get Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT)

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

Mickael Diallo vs. Zach Parker

Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller

Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan

Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati

Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT)