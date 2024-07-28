Video: Derek Chisora drops Joe Joyce in ninth round, wins by decision

Derek Chisora walked away with the win on July 27, when he faced Joe Joyce at O2 Arena in London, England. The 10-round heavyweight bout served as the main event live on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The Zimbabwean-British former world title challenger defeated the British former interim champion and Olympic silver medalist by unanimous decision. On his way to victory, Chisora secured a knockdown, dropping Joyce with a big right hand in the ninth round. In the end, the scores were 96-94, 96-94 and 97-92.

40-year-old Derek Chisora improved to 35-13, 23 KOs and earned his second win in a row. 38-year-old Joe Joyce dropped to 16-3, 15 KOs.

In the co-feature on the card, Ryan Garner (16-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated and retained his WBC International title defeating previously unbeaten Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision. The all-British contest went the full distance. After 10 rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 98-92.

Among other Joyce vs Chisora results, heavyweight Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) of the UK by way of Slovakia stopped Poland’s Mariusz Wach (38-11, 20 KOs) in the second round. With the victory, he retained his WBO Intercontinental belt.