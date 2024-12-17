Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: David Benavidez vs David Morrell media workout in Miami

David Benavidez & David Morrell square off in early February in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Ahead of their bout, David Benavidez and David Morrell host a media workout at BOXR Gym in Miami, FL. The session is held in the leadup to a 12-round light heavyweight clash taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1.

Undefeated Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona currently holds the division’s interim WBC belt. Minneapolis-based unbeaten southpaw Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba is the WBA Regular champion.

The contest also serves as the WBC eliminator. It is expected to determine the fighter to face the winner of the Beterbiev vs Bivol rematch, with the undisputed title on the line.

At a media workout on December 17, David Benavidez and David Morrell show off their skills, participate in Q&A, and come face to face.

The Benavidez vs Morrell media workout starts at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.