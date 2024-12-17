Video: David Benavidez vs David Morrell media workout in Miami

Ahead of their bout, David Benavidez and David Morrell host a media workout at BOXR Gym in Miami, FL. The session is held in the leadup to a 12-round light heavyweight clash taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1.

Undefeated Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona currently holds the division’s interim WBC belt. Minneapolis-based unbeaten southpaw Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba is the WBA Regular champion.

The contest also serves as the WBC eliminator. It is expected to determine the fighter to face the winner of the Beterbiev vs Bivol rematch, with the undisputed title on the line.

At a media workout on December 17, David Benavidez and David Morrell show off their skills, participate in Q&A, and come face to face.

The Benavidez vs Morrell media workout starts at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.