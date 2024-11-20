Photos: David Benavidez vs David Morrell first face-off

David Benavidez and David Morrell previewed their bout and faced off for the first time at a kickoff press conference. The pair squares off atop the PBC PPV on Prime Video on February 1 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at light heavyweight.

Undefeated David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix brings to the ring his interim WBC belt. Minneapolis-based unbeaten Cuban southpaw David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) puts his WBA “Regular” title on the line.

“Here we are again. I told you that I was going to give you the fights you want to see, and now we’re here,” David Benavidez said. “Morrell has been talking about me for a while and disrespecting me. He wanted to make it personal with me, so I’m personally going to break his mouth. That’ll give him something to remember me by.”

“These are the type of fighters I want to fight. I want to face guys who think that they’re going to go in there and knock me out. He’s never fought anyone like me and I’m going to show everyone there’s levels to this.”

David Benavidez at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez and David Morrell trade barbs at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“I want the props that I deserve when I beat the crap out of him. I love that he’s confident. I love facing guys like this.”

“He knows what he said and that’s exactly what I needed to get me going for this fight. He thinks he’s big and bad, but he’s nothing. I’m gonna show him who’s the best on February 1.”

“It’s not time to play anymore. It’s really time to see who the best David is. I want to show everyone where I stand. I want to take over and show everyone I’m the most ferocious fighter out there.”

David Benavidez and David Morrell come face to face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez and David Morrell pose at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Morrell said, “I’m getting the knockout. 100%. He’s all talk and no bite. He can’t do what he thinks he’s gonna do.”

“For a long time I’ve waited for this opportunity to fight Benavidez. On Saturday, February 1 I promise Benavidez and I promise everyone watching, it’s going to be a great fight.”

“I know it’s not going to be an easy fight, but nothing is easy in life. I promise that I’m ready to fight.”

David Morrell at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Morrell at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“Everybody says that Benavidez is the bogeyman and that no one wants to fight him, and I want to face the best. That’s why I went straight for him.”

“He has no idea what he’s talking about, but he’s provoking me and now I want to go out there and beat the crap out of him. I’m here now and none of that talk matters.

“This is a huge moment for me. I’m putting everything into this fight on February 1.”

Also in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference at The NOVO at L.A. Live were other fighters battling it out on the night. Current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and Philadelphia’s former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) previewed their rematch and also faced off.

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton come face to face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton pose at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz poses at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos and Jeison Rosario come face to face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos and Jeison Rosario pose at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Fighters at the David Benavidez vs David Morrell kickoff press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Former super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) previewed his all-Mexican matchup against San Diego-based Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs). Plus, Jesus Ramos Jr (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ and Miami-based former unified super welterweight champion Johan Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic previewed their main card opener.

The Benavidez vs Morrell free prelims are expected to be confirmed shortly.