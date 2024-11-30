Subscribe
Video: Dakota Ditcheva stops Taila Santos to win PFL World Championship 2024

Dakota Ditcheva rounds out 2024 with her fourth straight win by way of stoppage & becomes PFL champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dakota Ditcheva emerged victorious over Taila Santos in the 2024 PFL World Championship in the women’s flyweight division. The event aired live from King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 29.

The British former Muay Thai fighter defeated her Brazilian opponent by TKO with punches to the body after landing big elbows and knees. The referee stopped the fight at 4:41 into the second round.

With the victory, Dakota Ditcheva improved to 14-0 and remained undefeated. On her way to the final, the 26-year-old eliminated Jena Bishop, Chelsea Hackett and Lisa Mauldin in the first round. 31-year-old former UFC fighter Taila Santos dropped to 22-4. The defeat snapped her three-fight winning streak.

The Ditcheva vs Santos clash served as the co-main event at the 2024 PFL World Championship. In the main event, Timur Khizriev (18-0) defeated England’s Brendan Loughnane (29-6) by unanimous decision at featherweight. After five rounds, the judges scored it 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46.

Among other 2024 PFL Championship results, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (25-7-1) of Turkmenistan knocked out Impa Kasanganay (18-5) of Fort Lauderdale, FL in the first round at light heavyweight. Shamil Musaev (20-0-1) TKO’d Magomed Umalatov (17-1) in the third round at welterweight.

Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4-2) KO’d Brent Primus (15-4) of Eugene, OR in the third round at lightweight. Denis Goltsov (36-8) submitted Oleg Popov (19-2) in the first round at heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

