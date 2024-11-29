Subscribe
PFL Championship 2024 results

2024 PFL World Championship results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MMANewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
Dakota Ditcheva faces Taila Santos at PFL Championship 2024
Dakota Ditcheva and Taila Santos at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at 2024 PFL World Championship | PFL
The 2024 PFL World Championship features tournament final matchups across six weight classes. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 29.

In the main event, Brendan Loughnane (29-5) of England faces Timur Khizriev (17-0) at featherweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (13-0) of England and Taila Santos (22-3) of Brazil battle it out at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card is a light heavyweight championship bout between Impa Kasanganay (18-4) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (24-7-1) of Turkmenistan. As well, Magomed Umalatov (17-0) and Shamil Musaev (19-0-1) squares off at welterweight.

The lightweight final pits Brent Primus (15-3) of Eugene, OR against Gadzhi Rabadanov (23-4-2). The heavyweight title clash between Denis Goltsov (35-8) and Oleg Popov (19-1) kicks off the action.

2024 PFL World Championship results

Get 2024 PFL World Championship full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

PFL Championship (1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT)

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev
  • Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
  • Shamil Musaev vs. Magomed Umalatov
  • Brent Primus vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov

PFL MENA Championship (9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT)

  • Costello van Steenis vs. Joao Vitor Dantas
  • Gabriel Braga vs. Jeremy Kennedy
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Jose Perez
  • Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Omar El Dafrawy
  • Hattan Alsaif vs. Lilya Osmani
  • Ali Taleb vs. Rachid Haz
  • Mohsen Mohammadseifi vs. Georges Eid

Showcase Bouts (7:15 am ET / 4:15 am PT)

  • Mansour Barnaoui vs. Alfie Davis
  • Slim Trabelsi vs. Abraham Bably
  • Marouane Bellagouit vs. Abdullah Al-Qahtani

The 2024 PFL Championship rounds out the year, following the “Battle of the Giants” in October, when Francis Ngannou knocked out Renan Ferreira in the first round.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

