PFL Championship 2024 results

The 2024 PFL World Championship features tournament final matchups across six weight classes. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 29.

In the main event, Brendan Loughnane (29-5) of England faces Timur Khizriev (17-0) at featherweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (13-0) of England and Taila Santos (22-3) of Brazil battle it out at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card is a light heavyweight championship bout between Impa Kasanganay (18-4) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (24-7-1) of Turkmenistan. As well, Magomed Umalatov (17-0) and Shamil Musaev (19-0-1) squares off at welterweight.

The lightweight final pits Brent Primus (15-3) of Eugene, OR against Gadzhi Rabadanov (23-4-2). The heavyweight title clash between Denis Goltsov (35-8) and Oleg Popov (19-1) kicks off the action.

2024 PFL World Championship results

Get 2024 PFL World Championship full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

PFL Championship (1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT)

Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos

Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Shamil Musaev vs. Magomed Umalatov

Brent Primus vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov

PFL MENA Championship (9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT)

Costello van Steenis vs. Joao Vitor Dantas

Gabriel Braga vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Asael Adjoudj vs. Jose Perez

Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Omar El Dafrawy

Hattan Alsaif vs. Lilya Osmani

Ali Taleb vs. Rachid Haz

Mohsen Mohammadseifi vs. Georges Eid

Showcase Bouts (7:15 am ET / 4:15 am PT)

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Alfie Davis

Slim Trabelsi vs. Abraham Bably

Marouane Bellagouit vs. Abdullah Al-Qahtani

The 2024 PFL Championship rounds out the year, following the “Battle of the Giants” in October, when Francis Ngannou knocked out Renan Ferreira in the first round.