PFL Championship 2024 results

The 2024 PFL World Championship features tournament final matchups across six weight classes. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 29.
In the main event, Brendan Loughnane (29-5) of England faces Timur Khizriev (17-0) at featherweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (13-0) of England and Taila Santos (22-3) of Brazil battle it out at women’s flyweight.
Also on the card is a light heavyweight championship bout between Impa Kasanganay (18-4) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (24-7-1) of Turkmenistan. As well, Magomed Umalatov (17-0) and Shamil Musaev (19-0-1) squares off at welterweight.
The lightweight final pits Brent Primus (15-3) of Eugene, OR against Gadzhi Rabadanov (23-4-2). The heavyweight title clash between Denis Goltsov (35-8) and Oleg Popov (19-1) kicks off the action.
2024 PFL World Championship results
Get 2024 PFL World Championship full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
PFL Championship (1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT)
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Shamil Musaev vs. Magomed Umalatov
- Brent Primus vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
- Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov
PFL MENA Championship (9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT)
- Costello van Steenis vs. Joao Vitor Dantas
- Gabriel Braga vs. Jeremy Kennedy
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Jose Perez
- Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Omar El Dafrawy
- Hattan Alsaif vs. Lilya Osmani
- Ali Taleb vs. Rachid Haz
- Mohsen Mohammadseifi vs. Georges Eid
Showcase Bouts (7:15 am ET / 4:15 am PT)
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Alfie Davis
- Slim Trabelsi vs. Abraham Bably
- Marouane Bellagouit vs. Abdullah Al-Qahtani
The 2024 PFL Championship rounds out the year, following the “Battle of the Giants” in October, when Francis Ngannou knocked out Renan Ferreira in the first round.