Floyd Mayweather Jr faces John Gotti III in rematch in Mexico City in August

Floyd Mayweather Jr is back in the ring on August 24, when he faces John Gotti III in a rematch. The bout airs live on DAZN PPV from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The pair first met in June 2023 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The exhibition boxing match was stopped in the sixth round and led to a mass brawl with the team members of both fighters storming the ring and fights breaking out in the crowd.

Prior to his first fight with Gotti III, undefeated 12-time, five-weight division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) made six exhibition ring appearances against Deji Olatunji, Logan Paul, Tenshin Nasukawa, among others. The 47-year-old boxing hall of famer of Grand Rapids, Michigan last fought as a pro in August 2017, when he stopped Conor McGregor in the 10th round.

John Gotti III (boxing 2-0, 1 KOs, MMA 5-1) won his previous pro boxing bout in January 2021 via first-round TKO against Alex Citrowske. In his previous MMA fight in October 2020, the 31-year-old native of Rockville Center, New York dropped a unanimous decision against Nick Alley.

The bouts featured on the Mayweather vs Gotti III 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.