Vergil Ortiz Jr to face Serhii Bohachuk in Las Vegas in August

Undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr and interim champion Serhii Bohachuk have reportedly agreed for a showdown in Las Vegas. The 12-round super welterweight bout is expected to headline a Golden Boy event live on DAZN.

Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) won his previous bout in April via first-round stoppage against Thomas Dulorme. The 26-year-old KO artist of Grand Prairie, Texas was scheduled to face Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) on the Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov undercard on August 3 in Los Angeles. The contest fell off after the former world champion of Australia withdrew on a medical advice.

Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) is an interim WBC super welterweight titleholder. The 29-year-old native of Vinnytsia, Ukraine claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza (22-4, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in March.

According to ESPN, the Ortiz vs Bohachuk bout is being finalized. The venue, ticket and undercard information is expected to be confirmed shortly.