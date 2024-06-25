Subscribe
Vergil Ortiz Jr to face Serhii Bohachuk in Las Vegas in August

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk to headline Golden Boy event live on DAZN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk set for August in Las Vegas
Vergil Ortiz Jr is expected to face Serhii Bohachuk in Las Vegas, NV, USA on August 10, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr and interim champion Serhii Bohachuk have reportedly agreed for a showdown in Las Vegas. The 12-round super welterweight bout is expected to headline a Golden Boy event live on DAZN.

Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) won his previous bout in April via first-round stoppage against Thomas Dulorme. The 26-year-old KO artist of Grand Prairie, Texas was scheduled to face Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) on the Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov undercard on August 3 in Los Angeles. The contest fell off after the former world champion of Australia withdrew on a medical advice.

Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) is an interim WBC super welterweight titleholder. The 29-year-old native of Vinnytsia, Ukraine claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza (22-4, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in March.

According to ESPN, the Ortiz vs Bohachuk bout is being finalized. The venue, ticket and undercard information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

