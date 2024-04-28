Subscribe
Vergil Ortiz Jr KO’s Thomas Dulorme in first round, ‘ready’ for Tim Tszyu

Vergil Ortiz Jr drops Thomas Dulorme with liver shot in co-feature to Ramirez vs Barthelemy

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vergil Ortiz Jr stops Thomas Dulorme in the first round
Vergil Ortiz Jr post win against Thomas Dulorme at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, USA on April 27, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr claimed a dominant win against Thomas Dulorme on April 27 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The middleweight bout, serving as the co-feature to Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy, ended early.

Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KO) of Grand Prairie, Texas dropped Saint Martin’s former title challenger Dulorme (26-7-1, 17 KOs) with a big left body shot. Referee Thomas Taylor opened an eight count, but waved the fight off as the Carolina, Puerto Rico-based fighter wouldn’t get back on his feet. The official time was 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the first round.

“He was coming with everything,” Vergil Ortiz Jr said post-win. “I can’t explain how I know when to land a shot like that, I can just feel it. I knew it was over, he made a sound and the way he fell. We sparred like 7 years ago and a lot has changed. I was a kid back then. It’s an honor to share the ring with him. I feel like everything is where it needs to be.”

In his next fight on August 3 in Los Angeles, Ortiz Jr faces former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) of Australia. The bout is featured on the card headlined by Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

“I know you’re watching this fight, Tim Tszyu,” the 26-year-old said. “Just know I’m ready! I just want to fight the best. I don’t know why, they bring me opponents and I knock them out.”

In the main event, former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Avenal, California defeated Las Vegas-based Cuban two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision. Among other bouts, Argentina’s Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) earned the unified WBO, WBC and WBA flyweight belts by split decision in the rematch against Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

