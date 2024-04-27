Subscribe
Ramirez vs Barthelemy results, live stream, main event, prelims

Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live results from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Ramirez faces Rances Barthelemy live from Fresno
Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, USA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Jose Ramirez faces Rances Barthelemy in the main event live from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Saturday, April 27. The contest pits the former unified super lightweight champion of the U.S. against two-division world champion of Cuba. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at welterweight.

31-year-old Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) of Avenal, California makes his 2024 ring debut and targets his third straight victory. Las Vegas-based 38-year-old Rances Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) looks for his second win a row and fights for the second time this year.

The co-main event features undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas up against Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Also on the card, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) and former world champion Joseph Diaz (33-5-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California go head to head at 138 lbs catchweight. As well, Mexico’s Raul Curiel (14-0, 12 KOs) defends his NABF welterweight belt against Jorge Marron Jr (20-4-2, 7 KOs) of Lakeside, California.

In addition, Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina meet in a rematch. Esparza was expected to defend her unified WBA, WBC and WBO flyweight belts, but missed weight and lost the titles on the scales. Only former WBO champion Alaniz is eligible to lift the straps in case of her victory.

Among Ramirez vs Barthelemy prelims, Indio’s Bryan Lua (8-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Ronaldo Solis (4-4-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico at lightweight. Plus, Figo Ramirez Gonzalez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Dallas, Texas and Alejandro Robles (0-2) of Modesto, California clash at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Watch on DAZN

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, April 28
Time: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, April 28
Time: 10 am AEST / 7 am AWST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Oscar Duarte vs. Joseph Diaz, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBA, WBC and WBO titles
  • Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF title

Preliminary card

  • Bryan Lua vs. Ronaldo Solis, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Alejandro Robles, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy results

Stay tuned for Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live results.

  • Figo Ramirez Gonzalez def. Alejandro Robles by RTD (R3)
  • Bryan Lua def. Ronaldo Solis by KO (R1)
Parviz Iskenderov
Latest News

