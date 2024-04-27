Ramirez vs Barthelemy results, live stream, main event, prelims

Jose Ramirez faces Rances Barthelemy in the main event live from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Saturday, April 27. The contest pits the former unified super lightweight champion of the U.S. against two-division world champion of Cuba. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at welterweight.

31-year-old Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) of Avenal, California makes his 2024 ring debut and targets his third straight victory. Las Vegas-based 38-year-old Rances Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) looks for his second win a row and fights for the second time this year.

The co-main event features undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas up against Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Also on the card, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) and former world champion Joseph Diaz (33-5-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California go head to head at 138 lbs catchweight. As well, Mexico’s Raul Curiel (14-0, 12 KOs) defends his NABF welterweight belt against Jorge Marron Jr (20-4-2, 7 KOs) of Lakeside, California.

In addition, Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina meet in a rematch. Esparza was expected to defend her unified WBA, WBC and WBO flyweight belts, but missed weight and lost the titles on the scales. Only former WBO champion Alaniz is eligible to lift the straps in case of her victory.

Among Ramirez vs Barthelemy prelims, Indio’s Bryan Lua (8-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Ronaldo Solis (4-4-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico at lightweight. Plus, Figo Ramirez Gonzalez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Dallas, Texas and Alejandro Robles (0-2) of Modesto, California clash at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 10 am AEST / 7 am AWST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy, 12 rounds, welterweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, middleweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Joseph Diaz, 10 rounds, lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBA, WBC and WBO titles

Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF title

Preliminary card

Bryan Lua vs. Ronaldo Solis, 6 rounds, lightweight

Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Alejandro Robles, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy results

Stay tuned for Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live results.