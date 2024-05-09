Lomachenko vs Kambosos video: Intense faceoff goes on for over three minutes

Ahead of their bout, three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr previewed their bout and went face to face at the final press conference. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET).

Ukraine’s star (17-3, 11 KOs) said he expected a “very interesting” fight against Kambosos. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and future hall of famer looks to return to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision against Devin Haney, and once again become champion.

“I’ve been in this sport for a long time. We are two professionals. We know boxing. We know strategy. It will be very, very interesting for both,” Vasiliy Lomachenko said. “It will be very, very interesting for all fans of boxing. Good luck. Good luck to both.”

“We have a fight. We prepared very hard. And like I said, it will be very interesting.”

“I’m just looking forward to the IBF title. I need to take my title, and then after that, I can think about my future.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr at the press conference ahead of their bout on May 12, 2024 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) brings to the ring the IBO belt that he claimed by majority decision against Maxi Hughes. Australia’s former unified WBA, WBO and IBF 135-pound champion lost his belts by unanimous decision against Haney. The Sydney native said he was “extremely confident”.

“We were slated to possibly fight in 2019 when the legendary Hall of Famer Bob Arum said that a young guy from Australia called George Kambosos could come up against the then-king Lomachenko,” George Kambosos Jr. said. “Things obviously did not happen. Then I become the champion and Lomachenko was chasing me. We were very close. But it wasn’t meant to be. But, third time is lucky, and Sunday is when we do our battle.”

“I’m extremely confident. I bring that confidence from my preparation. I’ve had a tremendous training camp. The confidence is higher than ever. When I beat Lomachenko, there will be no more road for him to go. This is retirement for him.”

“I truly believe it. The way I’m sparring. The speed that I have. He’s never seen this kind of speed and explosive power. The will and the heart that I have. The desire I have to win this fight. I want this bad. I’ve prepared extremely hard for this fight. I’ve left no stone unturned. So, Sunday, you will all see.”

The final press conference saw an intense faceoff that went on for over three minutes. There was no third man to step in between the two fighters for quite a while. Australian heavyweight Lucas Browne (31-5, 27 KOs), who fights New Zealand’s Hemi Ahio (21-1, 16 KOs) on the Lomachenko vs Kambosos undercard, tried to break the tension.

The event’s local date in Australia is Sunday, May 12.