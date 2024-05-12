Subscribe
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr post-fight press conference video

Loma vs Kambosos post-fight presser live from Perth, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr post-fight press conference follows their highly anticipated bout live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

Both fighters look to once again become champions. Ukraine’s 36-year-old southpaw Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is a former three-weight king. 30-year-old George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) of Australia is a former unified WBA, WBO and IBF 135-pound champion.

In the special feature, British WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) defends her belt against New Zealand Australian former world champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Australia’s Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) meets fellow former-world champion Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico for the interim WBC junior bantamweight strap.

The event’s local date in Australia is Sunday, May 12.

