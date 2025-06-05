Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine announces his retirement from boxing with a combined record of 18-3 (12 KOs) as a pro and 396-1 as an amateur. Over the course of his amateur career, the 37-year-old became a two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time world champion, and European champion. As a pro, the native of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast, held titles in three different weight classes.

In a video posted on social media on Thursday, Lomachenko thanked everyone involved in helping him reach the sport’s pinnacle, along with boxing fans, and said that his chapter of competing in the ring has come to an end.

In what turned out to be his final fight last May, Vasiliy Lomachenko once again became champion. Battling it out in Perth, Australia, “Loma” dropped and stopped George Kambosos Jr. in the 11th round to earn the vacant IBF lightweight belt.

Earlier in his career, Lomachenko held the unified lightweight championship, as well as titles at super featherweight and featherweight. After dropping a split decision to Orlando Salido in his first bid to claim a world title in March 2014, the former amateur star became champion as a pro in his third fight, capturing the vacant WBO featherweight strap by majority decision over Gary Russell Jr. in June of the same year.

Late last year, it was reported that Vasiliy Lomachenko would decide on his retirement in 2025. With the news of him hanging up the gloves – consequently vacating the IBF 135-pound title – interim champion Raymond Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) is expected to be promoted to full champion. West Covina’s 28-year-old lifted the belt in May, defeating Zaur Abdullaev by unanimous decision.