Vasiliy Lomachenko to decide on retirement in 2025

The future of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s boxing career is uncertain following a recent back injury. The MRI test result is expected to determine whether the three-division world champion of Ukraine can step into the ring again.

According to his manager, Egis Klimas, if the 36-year-old is healthy, he will fight again.

Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) regained the IBF lightweight title in May in Perth, Australia, where he dropped and stopped George Kambosos Jr. in the 11th round. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum awaits 2025 to learn whether the two-division Olympic gold medalist decides to fight on.

“They [Team Lomachenko] told me that he was going back to Ukraine because he had to be with his kids who are in school, and there was bombing outside, and he didn’t feel he was in the position at that point to talk about a future fight,” Sky Sports reported.

“But he promised that after the first of the year, he would make a decision. So what that decision [will be?] I think it’s true that he didn’t know at that point what decision he would make.”

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) reportedly wants to face Vasiliy Lomachenko if the latter decides to fight again. Baltimore’s five-time, three-division world champion is currently scheduled to defend his WBA lightweight title against reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., on March 1 in Brooklyn.