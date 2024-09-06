UFC Vegas 97 weigh-in video: Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady hit mark, 2 fighters miss

Brazil’s former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady of Philadelphia successfully weighed-in for their UFC Vegas 97 main event. The fight card airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 7.

Both fighters tipped the scales at 171 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and Natalia Silva also came in on weight for their all-Brazilian co-main event at women’s flyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 124.5 lbs and 125.5 lbs, respectively.

Kyle Nelson of Canada showed 148.5 lbs, missing the featherweight limit by 2.5 lbs for his bout against Steve Garcia of Albuquerque, NM, who was 145.5 lbs. As of writting, the fight status is yet to be determined.

Dylan Budka of Findlay, Ohio missed the middleweight limit by 2.5 lbs, showing 188.5 lbs, for his bout against Andre Petroski of Springfield, PA, 185.5 lbs. Budka forfeits 20% of his purse, and the fight proceeds at catchweight as scheduled, as per UFC.com.

Check out the full UFC Vegas 97: Burns vs Brady fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 97 fight card

Main card

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Sean Brady (171)

Jessica Andrade (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (148.5)*

Matt Schnell (135) vs. Cody Durden (135)

Trevor Peek (155) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (154.5)

Prelims

Zhu Rong (155.5) vs. Chris Padilla (154)

Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Brendon Marotte (145)

Felipe dos Santos (124.5) vs. Andre Lima (125.5)

Yi Zha (144.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (146)

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)

Andre Petroski (185.5) vs. Dylan Budka (188.5)**

Nathan Fletcher (145) vs. Zygimantas Ramaska (145.5)

*Nelson missed the featherweight limit by 2.5 lbs

**Budka missed the middleweight limit by 2.5 lbs