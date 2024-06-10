Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady to headline UFC event in September

The bout between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady has been reportedly set to serve as the main event of UFC Fight Night on September 7. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight. The location is yet to be confirmed. UFC Apex in Las Vegas is a potential venue to host the card.

Former UFC 170-pound title challenger and No. 6 Gilbert Burns (22-7) is coming off a pair of defeats. In his previous outing at UFC 299 in March, the 37-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist was stopped by Jack Della Maddalena in the third round. Last May, he dropped a unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad. In February 2021, Burns challenged Kamaru Usman for the belt, but lost the fight via third-round TKO.

No. 8 Sean Brady (16-1) targets his second straight victory. The 31-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania submitted Kelvin Gastelum in the third round last time out in December 2023.

MMA Junkie reports that the Burns vs Brady showdown has been verbally agreed by both parties. The contracts are yet to be signed and the promotion is yet to make a formal fight announcement.

In addition to the previously announced featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar (23-8) of Methuen, MA and Kyle Nelson (16-5-1) of Huntsville, Canada, the current lineup for the UFC card on September 7 looks as the following: