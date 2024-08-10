UFC Vegas 95 results: Tybura vs Spivac 2

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 aka UFC Vegas 95 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 10.
The main event is a five-round rematch between heavyweights Marcin Tybura (25-8) of Poland and Serghei Spivak (16-4) of Moldova. Tybura won their first fight in February 2020 by unanimous decision after three rounds. Their second showdown is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event Damon Jackson (23-6-1) of Durant, Oklahoma takes on Chepe Mariscal (16-6) of Denver, Colorado. The pair squares off in a three-round bout at 149-pound catchweight, as the latter missed weight.
Also on the card, a 171.21-pound catchweight bout due to missed weight between Danny Barlow (8-0) of Memphis, Tennessee and Nikolay Veretennikov of Kazakhstan. Plus, Yana Santos (14-8) meets Chelsea Chandler (6-2) of Stockton, California at 141-pound catchweight.
In addition, Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2) of Greenville, Texas and Quang Le (8-0) of Vietnam battle it out at bantamweight. Also at bantamweight, Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) of Japan goes up against Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4) of Cyprus.
UFC Vegas 95 live stream
UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 95 results
Get UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
- Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
- Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
- Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
Prelims
- Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
- Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens
- Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar