UFC Vegas 95 results: Tybura vs Spivac 2

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 aka UFC Vegas 95 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 10.

The main event is a five-round rematch between heavyweights Marcin Tybura (25-8) of Poland and Serghei Spivak (16-4) of Moldova. Tybura won their first fight in February 2020 by unanimous decision after three rounds. Their second showdown is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Damon Jackson (23-6-1) of Durant, Oklahoma takes on Chepe Mariscal (16-6) of Denver, Colorado. The pair squares off in a three-round bout at 149-pound catchweight, as the latter missed weight.

Also on the card, a 171.21-pound catchweight bout due to missed weight between Danny Barlow (8-0) of Memphis, Tennessee and Nikolay Veretennikov of Kazakhstan. Plus, Yana Santos (14-8) meets Chelsea Chandler (6-2) of Stockton, California at 141-pound catchweight.

In addition, Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2) of Greenville, Texas and Quang Le (8-0) of Vietnam battle it out at bantamweight. Also at bantamweight, Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) of Japan goes up against Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4) of Cyprus.

UFC Vegas 95 live stream

UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 95 results

Get UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
  • Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
  • Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou

Prelims

  • Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
  • Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens
  • Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
