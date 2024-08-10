UFC Vegas 95 results: Tybura vs Spivac 2

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 aka UFC Vegas 95 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 10.

The main event is a five-round rematch between heavyweights Marcin Tybura (25-8) of Poland and Serghei Spivak (16-4) of Moldova. Tybura won their first fight in February 2020 by unanimous decision after three rounds. Their second showdown is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Damon Jackson (23-6-1) of Durant, Oklahoma takes on Chepe Mariscal (16-6) of Denver, Colorado. The pair squares off in a three-round bout at 149-pound catchweight, as the latter missed weight.

Also on the card, a 171.21-pound catchweight bout due to missed weight between Danny Barlow (8-0) of Memphis, Tennessee and Nikolay Veretennikov of Kazakhstan. Plus, Yana Santos (14-8) meets Chelsea Chandler (6-2) of Stockton, California at 141-pound catchweight.

In addition, Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2) of Greenville, Texas and Quang Le (8-0) of Vietnam battle it out at bantamweight. Also at bantamweight, Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) of Japan goes up against Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4) of Cyprus.

UFC Vegas 95 live stream

UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 95 results

Get UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac

Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal

Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le

Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou

Prelims