Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac on weight for rematch at UFC Vegas 95, three miss

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, heavyweight Marcin Tybura of Poland meets old rival Serghei Spivak of Moldova in a rematch. Both fighters successfully made the required non-title 266 lbs limit.

Marcin Tybura weighed-in at 252 lbs. Serghei Spivac was 238 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event at featherweight, Damon Jackson of Durant, Oklahoma faces fellow-American Chepe Mariscal of Denver, Colorado. The non-title limit is 146 lbs. Jackson came in at 146 lbs. Mariscal missed weight by 3 lbs, showing 149 lbs.

Danny Barlow of Memphis, Tennessee weighed-in at 171.21 lbs, missing the 171 lbs non-title welterweight limit by .25 lbs. His opponent Nikolay Veretennikov was 170.5 lbs.

Chelsea Chandler of Stockton, California was 141 lbs, missing the women’s bantamweight limit by 5 lbs for her bout against Yana Santos 135.5 lbs.

The status of the fights and fines information is expected to be made official shortly.

Get UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 95 fight card

Main card

Marcin Tybura (252) vs. Serghei Spivac (238)

Damon Jackson (146) vs. Chepe Mariscal (149)*

Danny Barlow (171.25)** vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5)

Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Quang Le (136)

Yana Santos (135.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (141)**

Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (136)

Preliminary card

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Jhonata Diniz (258) vs. Karl Williams (243)

Youssef Zalal (145.5) vs. Jarno Errens (145.5)

Stephanie Luciano (115) vs. Talita Alencar (115.5)

*Mariscal missed featherweight limit by 3 lbs

**Barlow missed welterweight limit by .25 lbs

***Chandler missed women’s bantamweight limit by 5 lbs