Subscribe
HomeUFC

Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy to headline UFC Vegas 92

Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy set for UFC Vegas 92 main event

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The headline-bout has been reportedly set for the UFC Vegas 92 card featuring Edson Barboza up against Lerone Murphy. The MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18. The contest pits No. 11-ranked featherweight contender of Brazil against No. 14 of England.

Edson Barboza (24-11) won his previous bout last October by unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff. Last April, the 38-year-old native of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro stopped Billy Quarantillo in the first round.

Unbeaten Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak. In his previous outing last July, Manchester’s 32-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Joshua Culibao.

According to MMA Fighting, the bout has been confirmed although the contracts are yet to be signed by the athletes. The promotion is yet to announce the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Adrian Yanez faces Vinicius Salvador at bantamweight. With the addition of Barboza vs Murphy, the current UFC Vegas 92 lineup looks as the following:

  • Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy, featherweight
  • Emily Ducote vs. Vanessa Demopoulos, women’s strawweight
  • Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal, women’s bantamweight
  • Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro, women’s strawweight
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo, welterweight
  • Tom Nolan vs. Victor Martinez, lightweight
  • Warlley Alves vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov, middleweight
  • Tim Elliott vs. Tatsuro Taira, flyweight
  • Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador, bantamweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.