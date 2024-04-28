UFC Vegas 91 video: Uros Medic KO’s Tim Means with big uppercut

Uros Medic returned to winning ways when he faced Tim Means on the main card at UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27.

The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout didn’t go the distance. The Serbian southpaw defeated his American opponent by knockout with a big left uppercut. Referee Herb Dean stepped in after Means hit the canvas and received another punch from Medic. The official time was 2 minutes and 9 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Anchorage, Alaska-based 31-year-old Uros Medic improved to 10-2. 40-year-old Tim Means of Wilburton, Oklahoma dropped to 33-16-1, 1 NC.

“If I land the punch it’s going to be a problem,” Medic said post-win. “Regardless of whoever it is that stands in front of me… Sometimes I sit at home and I look at my hands and I wonder ‘what the hell’? Like ‘how is it possible?’. I get scared, I get scared sometimes, you know.”

Get UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez full card results.