UFC Vegas 91 results: Nicolau vs Perez

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez aka UFC Vegas 91 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 27.
The main event is a five-round flyweight bout between No. 5 Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) of Brazil and No. 8 Alex Perez (24-8) of Hanford, California. The co-main event is a light heavyweight battle between Ryan Spann (21-9) of Memphis, Tennessee and Bogdan Guskov (15-3) of Uzbekistan.
Also on the card, Ariane Lipski (17-8) faces Karine Silva (17-4) in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s flyweight. As well, Jhonata Diniz (6-0) of Brazil and Austen Lane (12-4) of Iola, WI go head to head at heavyweight.
Plus, Jonathan Pearce (14-5) of Johnson City, Tennessee and Uganda’s David Onama (11-2) meet at 148.5 lbs catchweight, as the latter missed the featherweight limit. In addition, Tim Means (33-15-1) of Wilburton, Oklahoma and Uros Medic (9-2) of Serbia clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 91 live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 27
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Sunday, April 28
Main card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 28
Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez results
Get UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez, flyweight
- Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweight
- Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva, women’s flyweight
- Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz, heavyweight
- Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama, 148.5 lbs catchweight
- Tim Means vs. Uros Medic, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight
- Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak, lightweight
- Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado, heavyweight
- Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza, women’s strawweight
- Chris Padilla vs. James Llontop, 154.5 lbs catchweight
- Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na, women’s flyweight
- Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate, lightweight