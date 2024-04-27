Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 91 results: Nicolau vs Perez

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez aka UFC Vegas 91 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 27.

The main event is a five-round flyweight bout between No. 5 Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) of Brazil and No. 8 Alex Perez (24-8) of Hanford, California. The co-main event is a light heavyweight battle between Ryan Spann (21-9) of Memphis, Tennessee and Bogdan Guskov (15-3) of Uzbekistan.

Also on the card, Ariane Lipski (17-8) faces Karine Silva (17-4) in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s flyweight. As well, Jhonata Diniz (6-0) of Brazil and Austen Lane (12-4) of Iola, WI go head to head at heavyweight.

Plus, Jonathan Pearce (14-5) of Johnson City, Tennessee and Uganda’s David Onama (11-2) meet at 148.5 lbs catchweight, as the latter missed the featherweight limit. In addition, Tim Means (33-15-1) of Wilburton, Oklahoma and Uros Medic (9-2) of Serbia clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 91 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 27
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Sunday, April 28
Main card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 28
Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

Watch on Kayo

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez results

Get UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez, flyweight
  • Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweight
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva, women’s flyweight
  • Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz, heavyweight
  • Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama, 148.5 lbs catchweight
  • Tim Means vs. Uros Medic, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak, lightweight
  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado, heavyweight
  • Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza, women’s strawweight
  • Chris Padilla vs. James Llontop, 154.5 lbs catchweight
  • Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na, women’s flyweight
  • Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate, lightweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.