UFC Vegas 91 results: Nicolau vs Perez

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez aka UFC Vegas 91 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 27.

The main event is a five-round flyweight bout between No. 5 Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) of Brazil and No. 8 Alex Perez (24-8) of Hanford, California. The co-main event is a light heavyweight battle between Ryan Spann (21-9) of Memphis, Tennessee and Bogdan Guskov (15-3) of Uzbekistan.

Also on the card, Ariane Lipski (17-8) faces Karine Silva (17-4) in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s flyweight. As well, Jhonata Diniz (6-0) of Brazil and Austen Lane (12-4) of Iola, WI go head to head at heavyweight.

Plus, Jonathan Pearce (14-5) of Johnson City, Tennessee and Uganda’s David Onama (11-2) meet at 148.5 lbs catchweight, as the latter missed the featherweight limit. In addition, Tim Means (33-15-1) of Wilburton, Oklahoma and Uros Medic (9-2) of Serbia clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 91 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 27

Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Sunday, April 28

Main card: 12 am BST

Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, April 28

Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez results

Get UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez, flyweight

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweight

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva, women’s flyweight

Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz, heavyweight

Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama, 148.5 lbs catchweight

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic, welterweight

Preliminary card