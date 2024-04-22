UFC Vegas 91 fight card, start time, how to watch, Nicolau vs Perez

Following a record breaking UFC 300, the action inside the Octagon resumes with UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez aka UFC Vegas 91 live on Saturday, April 27 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Who is fighting on main card?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 91, Matheus Nicolau of Brazil and Alex Perez of Hanford, California battle it out at flyweight. No. 5 Nicolau (19-3-1) looks to get back in the win column after his six-fight winning streak was snapped by Brandon Royval last April. Former UFC 125 lbs title challenger and No. 8 Perez (24-8) also eyes to return to winning ways following three straight defeats.

In the co-main event, Ryan Spann of Memphis, Tennessee and Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan square off at light heavyweight. Spann (21-9) lost his previous bout last March via first-round submission against Nikita Krylov. Guskov (15-3) defeated Zac Pauga by knockout in the first round in February.

Also on the main card an all-Brazilian women’s flyweight bout between Ariane Lipski (17-8) and Karine Silva (17-4). American heavyweight Austen Lane (12-4) faces off Jhonata Diniz (6-0) of Brazil. Tim Means (33-15-1) of the U.S. takes on Uros Medic (9-2) of Serbia at welterweight. Featherweight Jonathan Pearce (14-5) competes in his home country against David Onama (11-2) of Uganda.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, Rani Yahya (28-11-1) of Brazil and American Victor Henry (23-6) go head to head at bantamweight. Among other bouts, lightweight Austin Hubbard (16-7) of the U.S. goes up against Michal Figlak (8-1) of England by way of Poland. American Don’Tale Mayes (10-6) fights Caio Machado (8-2-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. In another U.S. vs Brazil bout, Marnic Mann (6-2) and Ketlen Souza (13-4) meet at women’s strawweight.

In addition, American lightweight Gabe Green (11-5) duels James Llontop (14-2) of Peru. Ivana Petrovic (6-1) of Norway by way of Germany faces off Liang Na (19-7) of China at women’s flyweight. Rounding out the card, Mexico’s Gabriel Benitez (23-12) and Chinese Hayisaer Maheshate (9-3) go toe-to-toe at lightweight.

When does UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

When does UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at 12 am BST. The preliminary card starts on Saturday, April 27 at 9 pm BST.

When does UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at 9 am AEST. The preliminary card starts at 6 am AEST.

Full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez, flyweight

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweight

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva, women’s flyweight

Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz, heavyweight

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic, welterweight

Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama, featherweight

Preliminary card