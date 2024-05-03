UFC 301 Embedded 5: One more chapter of my story

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the championship clash on Saturday, May 4 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the 125 lbs title contested on the night.

The fifth episode of UFC 301 Embedded features flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja as he does media. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira makes his appearance, as well as former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier and UFC hall of famer Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira aka “Minotauro”.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo does photoshoot ahead of his co-main event bout against Jonathan Martinez. Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith does interview with DC ahead of his PPV card bout against Vitor Petrino. Flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg does media. Karolina Kowalkiewicz walks the beach. Paul Craig does a workout.