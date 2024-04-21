Dana White hits with UFC 300 record breaking numbers

The historic UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill is done and dusted. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown that aired live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13, Dana White promised “the greatest card ever assembled”.

In the main event, Alex Pereira KO’d Jamahal Hill to retain his light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang retained her strawweight belt by decision against Yan Xiaonan. Plus, Max Holloway secured a devastating knockout against Justin Gaethje to claim the “BMF” strap.

The event also featured a number of top-level bouts with some of the most notable fighters of the current era of MMA. Nevertheless, in the lead up to the event, not everyone was “amazed” or got their “socks knocked off” by the finalized lineup.

“As we rolled into the UFC 300, the ‘MMA experts’ weighed-in on what they thought of UFC 300,” Dana White said in a video posted on X. “And for all the fighters that were on this card, when I said ‘It’s the greatest card ever assembled in the history of combat sports’, this is what the media thought of you guys.”

The video continues with commentary from a number of media personalities sharing their thoughts on the event that was going to happen. Some believed it was not exactly the blockbuster clash that was promised. Some expressed that it was “disappointing” and even “pathetic”.

The clip concludes with highlight moments from inside the Octagon and titles stating that UFC 300 was the:

Largest UFC event attendance in T-Mobile Arena history

3rd highest gate in UFC history

Most watched prelims in ESPN history

Highest per-capita merch sales in UFC history

3.2 million follower increase on UFC social platforms

#1 trend in China for 3 straight days

Best social media performance in UFC history

Holloway KO #1 most liked post in UFC Instagram history

UFC 300: The Most…

In addition, this week the promotion revealed the event statistics. The press release titled “UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill: The Numbers Behind the Record-Breaking Success” shares that the gate was $16.5 million, while the attendance at T-Mobile Arena was 20,067.

The viewership made it the most-watched UFC PPV prelims ever across ESPN platforms (ESPN+, Hulu SVOD, ESPN & ESPN Deportes combined) and most-watched UFC PPV prelims ever on ESPN, with 1.86 million total viewers.

It was also reported that the viewership on ESPN grew every 30 minutes from 8 pm to 10 pm ET, peaking with 2.49 million total viewers at 9:48 pm ET leading into the main card on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET. As well, according to the press release, UFC 300 turned to be the most-viewed sports event of Saturday during primetime (8 pm – 10 pm ET) on cable and network television among total viewers and key demographics, including P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, F18-34, F18-49, and F25-54.

The reported commercial PPV in the U.S., Canada and Australia looks as the following:

U.S.: Highest result since July 2021 (UFC 264)

Canada: Highest result since March 2020 (UFC 248)

Australia: Highest result since January 2021 (UFC 257)

Plus, as reported, movie theaters in the U.S. set a record for a UFC event with the highest number of participating locations. In addition, UFC social media hit more than 1.1 billion video views during the fight week, and Max Holloway’s knockout of Justin Gaethje that was posted across several platforms gained 213 million views.