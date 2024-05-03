Subscribe
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk U.S. broadcast & PPV cost confirmed

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk clash for undisputed heavyweight title live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream information confirmed
Tyson Fury | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
The U.S. broadcast details for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk have been confirmed. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18.

35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England brings to the ring his WBC belt. 37-year-old southpaw Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine looks to add the green belt to his collect already comprising the WBA, WBO and IBF straps. The contest is set to crown the first undisputed four-belt heavyweight champion.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in the U.S.

Fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live on PPV on ESPN+, DAZN and PPV.com.

As of writing, the Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV order page is yet to be set up. Nevertheless, the promotion confirmed the start time scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am.

The PPV price on DAZN is $69.99 added to the monthly or annual subscription plan. The PPV cost on PPV.com is $69.99 plus fees. The PPV is available for purchase on both platforms now.

Who is fighting on Fury vs Usyk PPV undercard

In the co-feature to Fury vs Usyk, former IBF cruiserweight champions Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) square off in a rematch with the vacant title on the line. The Australian southpaw dethroned the Latvian boxer in February 2022 by unanimous decision. The latter hasn’t fought since. The Sydney native stopped Ellis Zorro in the first round of their non-title fight last December, after successfully retaining his belt via fourth-round TKO against Jordan Thompson in September 2023.

Also on the PPV card, Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) of Wales defends his IBF junior lightweight title against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO) of Northern Ireland. Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) meets Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden at cruiserweight. Cuban Frank Sanchez (24-0, 17 KOs) and Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs) of Germany square off in the WBC heavyweight title eliminator.

Plus, Slovakia-born British heavyweight Moses Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Ilja Mezencev (25-3, 21 KOs) of Germany by way Kazakhstan. Rounding out the card, unbeaten British lightweight Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-1,16 KOs) of Ghana by way of Nigeria.

