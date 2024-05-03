Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg ceremonial weigh-ins

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, Brazil’s flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg of Australia. In the co-main event, Los Angeles’ bantamweight Jonathan Martinez faces former featherweight champion Jose Aldo of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 301 PPV card, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas takes on Vitor Petrino of Brazil. Brazilian Michel Pereira meets Ukrainian Ihor Potieria at middleweight. Also at middleweight, Paul Craig of Scotland goes up against Caio Borralho of Brazil.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.