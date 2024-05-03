UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, Brazil’s flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg of Australia. In the co-main event, Los Angeles’ bantamweight Jonathan Martinez faces former featherweight champion Jose Aldo of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 301 PPV card, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas takes on Vitor Petrino of Brazil. Brazilian Michel Pereira meets Ukrainian Ihor Potieria at middleweight. Also at middleweight, Paul Craig of Scotland goes up against Caio Borralho of Brazil.