UFC Vegas 86 results: Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer aka UFC Vegas 86 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 10.

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 11 Swedish-Norwegian Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Joe Pyfer (12-2) of Media, Pennsylvania. The co-main event is a featherweight battle between No. 13 Dan Ige (17-7) of Haleiwa, Hawaii and Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC) of Federal Way, Washington.

Also on the card, Robert Bryczek (17-5) of Poland faces Ukraine’s Ihor Potieria (20-5) at 187.5-pound catchweight. The latter missed the required middleweight limit.

Plus, Brad Tavares (20-9) of Kailua, Hawaii meets Gregory Rodrigues (14-5) of Brazil at middleweight and Darrius Flowers (12-6-1) of Mason City, Iowa takes on Michael Johnson (22-19) of St. Louis, Missouri at lightweight. In addition, Brazil’s Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 86 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 10

Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Saturday, February 10 – Sunday, February 11

Main card: 12 am GMT

Prelims: 9 pm GMT

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer results

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jack Hermansson vs. Joseph Pyfer, middleweight

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili, featherweight

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria, 187.5-pound catchweight

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers, lightweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight

Preliminary card