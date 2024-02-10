UFC Vegas 86 results: Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer aka UFC Vegas 86 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 10.
The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 11 Swedish-Norwegian Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Joe Pyfer (12-2) of Media, Pennsylvania. The co-main event is a featherweight battle between No. 13 Dan Ige (17-7) of Haleiwa, Hawaii and Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC) of Federal Way, Washington.
Also on the card, Robert Bryczek (17-5) of Poland faces Ukraine’s Ihor Potieria (20-5) at 187.5-pound catchweight. The latter missed the required middleweight limit.
Plus, Brad Tavares (20-9) of Kailua, Hawaii meets Gregory Rodrigues (14-5) of Brazil at middleweight and Darrius Flowers (12-6-1) of Mason City, Iowa takes on Michael Johnson (22-19) of St. Louis, Missouri at lightweight. In addition, Brazil’s Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 86 live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, February 10
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, February 10 – Sunday, February 11
Main card: 12 am GMT
Prelims: 9 pm GMT
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer results
Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jack Hermansson vs. Joseph Pyfer, middleweight
- Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
- Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria, 187.5-pound catchweight
- Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
- Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers, lightweight
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
- Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba, lightweight
- Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
- Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga by KO (punches, R1 at 3:38)
- Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:12)
- Daniel Marcos vs. Qileng Aori – No Contest (accidental groin kick renders Aori unable to continue, R2 at 3:28)