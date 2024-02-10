Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 86 results: Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Table of contents

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer aka UFC Vegas 86 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 10.

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 11 Swedish-Norwegian Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Joe Pyfer (12-2) of Media, Pennsylvania. The co-main event is a featherweight battle between No. 13 Dan Ige (17-7) of Haleiwa, Hawaii and Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC) of Federal Way, Washington.

Also on the card, Robert Bryczek (17-5) of Poland faces Ukraine’s Ihor Potieria (20-5) at 187.5-pound catchweight. The latter missed the required middleweight limit.

Plus, Brad Tavares (20-9) of Kailua, Hawaii meets Gregory Rodrigues (14-5) of Brazil at middleweight and Darrius Flowers (12-6-1) of Mason City, Iowa takes on Michael Johnson (22-19) of St. Louis, Missouri at lightweight. In addition, Brazil’s Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 86 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, February 10
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Sign up for ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, February 10 – Sunday, February 11
Main card: 12 am GMT
Prelims: 9 pm GMT

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer results

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Joseph Pyfer, middleweight
  • Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
  • Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria, 187.5-pound catchweight
  • Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
  • Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers, lightweight
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
  • Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba, lightweight
  • Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
  • Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga by KO (punches, R1 at 3:38)
  • Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:12)
  • Daniel Marcos vs. Qileng Aori – No Contest (accidental groin kick renders Aori unable to continue, R2 at 3:28)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.