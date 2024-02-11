Subscribe
HomeUFC

Gregory Rodrigues TKO’s Brad Tavares with punches at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

Gregory Rodrigues came out victorious over Brad Tavares when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer. MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10.

The Brazilian middleweight defeated his opponent of Kailua, Hawaii via TKO repeatedly lading a big right hand. Referee Jason Herzog stepped in to wave the fight off at 55 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Gregory Rodrigues improved to 15-3 and earned his second straight victory. Brad Tavares dropped to 20-9.

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.