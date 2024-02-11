Gregory Rodrigues TKO’s Brad Tavares with punches at UFC Vegas 86

Gregory Rodrigues came out victorious over Brad Tavares when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer. MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10.

The Brazilian middleweight defeated his opponent of Kailua, Hawaii via TKO repeatedly lading a big right hand. Referee Jason Herzog stepped in to wave the fight off at 55 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Gregory Rodrigues improved to 15-3 and earned his second straight victory. Brad Tavares dropped to 20-9.

