Rodolfo Vieira submits Armen Petrosyan in first round at UFC Vegas 86

Rodolfo Vieira came out on top when he faced Armen Petrosyan at UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10.

The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The Brazilian mixed martial artist forced his Armenian opponent to tap via arm-triangle choke. The official time was 4 minutes and 48 seconds into the first round.

The pair was originally scheduled to square off last November. The bout fell off on the fight day after Petrosyan became ill backstage.

With the victory by submission, Rodolfo Vieira improved to 10-2 and secured his second win in a row. Armen Petrosyan dropped to 9-3, which snapped his two-win streak.

Rodolfo Vieira locks up the submission victory in the final seconds of round 1 🔒 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/YUS03N7RLL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2024

Post-win Vieira said he was happy with his performance and was glad that the bout was rescheduled and went ahead. He also said that Petrosyan was his toughest opponent.

