Hermansson vs Pyfer on weight at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

By Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Joe Pyfer (12-2) go head to head at middleweight. Both fighters successfuly made the required 186-pound non-title limit.

Jack Hermansson weighed-in at 185 lbs. Joe Pyfer showed 185.5. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Dan Ige (17-7) and Andre Fili (23-10) clash at featherweight. Both fighters came in at 146 lbs.

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 86 fight card

Main card

  • Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)
  • Dan Ige (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)
  • Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (187.5)**
  • Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brad Tavares (186)
  • Darrius Flowers (156.26)*** vs. Michael Johnson (156)
  • Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Preliminary card

  • Trevin Giles (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)
  • Timothy Cuamba (155) vs. Bolaji Oki (156)
  • Bruna Brasil (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)
  • Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5)
  • Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)
  • Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Zac Pauga (206)
  • Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (146)
  • Daniel Marcos (132.6)* vs. Qileng Aori (136)

*Missed the bantamweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.
**Missed the middleweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.
***Missed the lightweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.

