Hermansson vs Pyfer on weight at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Joe Pyfer (12-2) go head to head at middleweight. Both fighters successfuly made the required 186-pound non-title limit.
Jack Hermansson weighed-in at 185 lbs. Joe Pyfer showed 185.5. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, Dan Ige (17-7) and Andre Fili (23-10) clash at featherweight. Both fighters came in at 146 lbs.
Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight card and weights below.
UFC Vegas 86 fight card
Main card
- Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)
- Dan Ige (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)
- Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (187.5)**
- Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brad Tavares (186)
- Darrius Flowers (156.26)*** vs. Michael Johnson (156)
- Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)
Preliminary card
- Trevin Giles (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)
- Timothy Cuamba (155) vs. Bolaji Oki (156)
- Bruna Brasil (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)
- Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5)
- Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)
- Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Zac Pauga (206)
- Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (146)
- Daniel Marcos (132.6)* vs. Qileng Aori (136)
*Missed the bantamweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.
**Missed the middleweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.
***Missed the lightweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.