Hermansson vs Pyfer on weight at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Joe Pyfer (12-2) go head to head at middleweight. Both fighters successfuly made the required 186-pound non-title limit.

Jack Hermansson weighed-in at 185 lbs. Joe Pyfer showed 185.5. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Dan Ige (17-7) and Andre Fili (23-10) clash at featherweight. Both fighters came in at 146 lbs.

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 86 fight card

Main card

Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)

Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (187.5)**

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brad Tavares (186)

Darrius Flowers (156.26)*** vs. Michael Johnson (156)

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Preliminary card

Trevin Giles (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)

Timothy Cuamba (155) vs. Bolaji Oki (156)

Bruna Brasil (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)

Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Zac Pauga (206)

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (146)

Daniel Marcos (132.6)* vs. Qileng Aori (136)

*Missed the bantamweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.

**Missed the middleweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.

***Missed the lightweight limit. Had one hour to make weight.