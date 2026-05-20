Manel Kape vs Kyoji Horiguchi 2 headlines UFC Vegas 119 in June

The rematch between Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi headlines UFC Fight Night on June 20 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 119. The two fighters run it back following their first meeting in late 2017, when Horiguchi won by third-round submission in the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal.

Angolan-Portuguese Kape (22-7) aims for his fourth straight victory, following a first-round knockout of Brandon Royval last December.

Horiguchi (36-5, 1 NC) of Japan targets his sixth win in a row after scoring a unanimous decision over Amir Albazi in February.

The rematch is scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.

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The featured fight is a bantamweight bout between Farid Basharat (15-0) and Ethyn Ewing (10-2).

Unbeaten Basharat (15-0) of Afghanistan won his previous bout in February by split decision against Jean Matsumoto.

Ewing (10-2) of Anaheim Hills, CA stopped Rafael Estevam in the third round in April, recording his 10th consecutive win.

Other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 119 card include: