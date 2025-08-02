Subscribe
UFC Vegas 108 live results: Tatsuro Taira faces Hyun Sung Park

UFC Fight Night features Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun Sung Park, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image featuring the faces of Tatsuro Taira and Hyun Sung Park, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Vegas 108
UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on August 2, 2025 | UFC
UFC Vegas 108 features Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun Sung Park, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 2. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.

Taira (16-1) of Japan is looking to rebound from his first career loss to Brandon Royval last October at UFC Vegas 98. Park (10-0) of Korea is coming off a submission win over Carlos Hernandez in May and aims to stay undefeated.

Taira was originally scheduled to fight Amir Albazi, but Albazi pulled out due to injury. Park, who was set to fight Steve Erceg the following Saturday, stepped in as a replacement.

In the co-main event, Poland’s Mateusz Rebecki (20-2) takes on Chris Duncan (13-2) of Scotland at lightweight. Also on the card is a lightweight matchup between Elves Brener (16-5) of Brazil and Esteban Ribovics (14-2) of Argentina. Plus Brazil’s Karol Rosa (18-7) meets Nora Cornolle (9-2) of France at bantamweight.

UFC Vegas 108 live blog

UFC Vegas 108: How to watch and start time

UFC Vegas 108 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC Vegas 108 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan
  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle
  • Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore
  • Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev
  • Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis
  • Rafael Estevam vs. Felipe Bunes
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

