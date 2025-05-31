Subscribe
UFC Vegas 107 results: Blanchfield vs Barber

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image featuring the faces of Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Vegas 107
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on May 31, 2025 | UFC
UFC Vegas 107 features Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 31. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at a 126.5-pound catchweight.

Blanchfield (13-2) of New York City returned to winning ways last November, scoring a unanimous decision over Rose Namajunas. Barber (14-2) of Greeley, CO, who missed a non-championship weight limit by half a pound, earned her sixth straight victory last March, defeating Katlyn Cerminara, also by UD.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein. Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC) of Poland lost a split decision to Dan Hooker last August. Klein (23-4-1) of Slovakia recorded his fourth win in a row last September, earning a UD over Roosevelt Roberts.

Also on the card, Billy Ray Goff (9-3) of Groton, CT faces Ramiz Brahimaj (11-5) of The Bronx at welterweight. Dustin Jacoby (20-9-1) of Fort Morgan, CO takes on Brazil’s Bruno Lopes (14-1) at light heavyweight. Ketlen Vieira (14-4) of Brazil meets NOLA’s Macy Chiasson (11-3) at bantamweight. Plus, Zachary Reese (8-2) of Shiner, TX and Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic (12-5) clash at middleweight.

UFC Vegas 107 live blog

UFC Vegas 107: How to watch & start time

UFC Vegas 107 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

UFC Vegas 107 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Billy Ray Goff vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic

Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

  • Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento
  • Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt
  • Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
