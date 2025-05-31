UFC Vegas 107 results: Blanchfield vs Barber

UFC Vegas 107 features Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 31. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at a 126.5-pound catchweight.

Blanchfield (13-2) of New York City returned to winning ways last November, scoring a unanimous decision over Rose Namajunas. Barber (14-2) of Greeley, CO, who missed a non-championship weight limit by half a pound, earned her sixth straight victory last March, defeating Katlyn Cerminara, also by UD.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein. Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC) of Poland lost a split decision to Dan Hooker last August. Klein (23-4-1) of Slovakia recorded his fourth win in a row last September, earning a UD over Roosevelt Roberts.

Also on the card, Billy Ray Goff (9-3) of Groton, CT faces Ramiz Brahimaj (11-5) of The Bronx at welterweight. Dustin Jacoby (20-9-1) of Fort Morgan, CO takes on Brazil’s Bruno Lopes (14-1) at light heavyweight. Ketlen Vieira (14-4) of Brazil meets NOLA’s Macy Chiasson (11-3) at bantamweight. Plus, Zachary Reese (8-2) of Shiner, TX and Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic (12-5) clash at middleweight.

UFC Vegas 107 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

