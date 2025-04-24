Subscribe
Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein added to UFC Vegas 107 fight card in May

Gamrot is coming off a defeat to Dan Hooker, while Klein is riding a four-fight winning streak

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mateusz Gamrot at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Dan Hooker at UFC 305
Mateusz Gamrot at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Dan Hooker at UFC 305 set for August 18, 2024 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia | FIGHTMAG

The bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein joins UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber on May 31 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 107. The pair square off in a three-rounder at lightweight.

No. 7-ranked contender Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC) of Poland looks to return to winning ways after dropping a split decision to Dan Hooker last August at UFC 305. Before that, the 34-year-old secured three straight victories, defeating Rafael dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev, and Jalin Turner.

Klein (23-4-1) of Slovakia targets his fifth win in a row. The 30-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Roosevelt Roberts, Thiago Moises, and Ignacio Bahamondes, and stopped AJ Cunningham in the first round.

The promotion confirmed the Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein matchup on Thursday.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 107, which was initially reported as UFC Vegas 106, Erin Blanchfield (13-2) of New York City, NY and Maycee Barber (14-2) of Greeley, CO battle it out at flyweight.

The current UFC Vegas 107 lineup is as follows:

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Oban Elliott
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Andreas Gustafsson
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Seok Hyun Ko vs. Billy Ray Goff
