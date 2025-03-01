UFC Vegas 103 results: Kape vs Almabayev

Manel Kape faces Asu Almabayev in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 1, live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 103. The pair square off in a five-round battle at flyweight.
Kape (20-7) of Portugal targets his second straight victory following a third-round TKO against Bruno Gustavo da Silva last December. Almabayev (12-2) of Kazakhstan aims for his 18th win in a row following three successful outings in 2024, defeating Matheus Nicolau by unanimous decision in his previous fight last October.
The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (10-6, 1 NC) of Chapin, SC and Julian Marquez (9-5) of Kansas City, MO. Also on the card is a lightweight contest between Morocco’s Nasrat Haqparast (17-5) and Esteban Ribovics (14-1) of Argentina.
Among other matchups, Hyder Amil (10-0) of the Philippines meets William Gomis (14-2) of France at featherweight. Plus, Danny Barlow (9-0) of Memphis, TN and Sam Patterson (12-2-1) of England clash at welterweight.
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev results
Get UFC Vegas 103: Kape vs Almabayev full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)
- Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
- Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
- Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)
- Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda
- Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
- Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
- Charles Johnson vs. Ramazonbek Temirov
- Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina