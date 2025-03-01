Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 103 results: Kape vs Almabayev

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
UFC Vegas 103 image featuring the faces of Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev, promoting their MMA bout
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, USA on March 1, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Manel Kape faces Asu Almabayev in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 1, live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 103. The pair square off in a five-round battle at flyweight.

Kape (20-7) of Portugal targets his second straight victory following a third-round TKO against Bruno Gustavo da Silva last December. Almabayev (12-2) of Kazakhstan aims for his 18th win in a row following three successful outings in 2024, defeating Matheus Nicolau by unanimous decision in his previous fight last October.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (10-6, 1 NC) of Chapin, SC and Julian Marquez (9-5) of Kansas City, MO. Also on the card is a lightweight contest between Morocco’s Nasrat Haqparast (17-5) and Esteban Ribovics (14-1) of Argentina.

Among other matchups, Hyder Amil (10-0) of the Philippines meets William Gomis (14-2) of France at featherweight. Plus, Danny Barlow (9-0) of Memphis, TN and Sam Patterson (12-2-1) of England clash at welterweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev results

Get UFC Vegas 103: Kape vs Almabayev full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
  • Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
  • Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)

  • Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda
  • Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Charles Johnson vs. Ramazonbek Temirov
  • Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.