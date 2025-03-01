UFC Vegas 103 results: Kape vs Almabayev

Manel Kape faces Asu Almabayev in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 1, live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 103. The pair square off in a five-round battle at flyweight.

Kape (20-7) of Portugal targets his second straight victory following a third-round TKO against Bruno Gustavo da Silva last December. Almabayev (12-2) of Kazakhstan aims for his 18th win in a row following three successful outings in 2024, defeating Matheus Nicolau by unanimous decision in his previous fight last October.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (10-6, 1 NC) of Chapin, SC and Julian Marquez (9-5) of Kansas City, MO. Also on the card is a lightweight contest between Morocco’s Nasrat Haqparast (17-5) and Esteban Ribovics (14-1) of Argentina.

Among other matchups, Hyder Amil (10-0) of the Philippines meets William Gomis (14-2) of France at featherweight. Plus, Danny Barlow (9-0) of Memphis, TN and Sam Patterson (12-2-1) of England clash at welterweight.

