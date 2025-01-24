Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 103 card confirmed with Royval vs Kape in main event & new bouts added

A total of 13 bouts have been announced for the UFC Vegas 103 fight card, with Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape in a flyweight title eliminator

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

A total of 13 bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 1, aka UFC Vegas 103. The lineup is headlined by a five-round flyweight title eliminator.

Former 125 lbs title challenger Brandon Royval (17-7) of Denver, Colorado and Angolan-born Portuguese Manel Kape (20-7) square off atop the fight card in an attempt to secure the next shot at the division’s belt. The middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (10-6, 1 NC) of Chapin, South Carolina and Julian Marquez (9-5) of Kansas City, Missouri has been made official as the co-main event.

Also confirmed on Friday is a recently reported flyweight matchup between Australia’s former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-3) and Asu Almabayev (12-2) of Kazakhstan. The flyweight bout between JJ Aldrich (13-7) of Denver, Colorado and Andrea Lee (13-10) of Atlanta, Texas is now also official.

Three new bouts have been added to the lineup of action. Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-6, 1 NC) of Brazil takes on John Castaneda (21-7) of Dallas, Texas at bantamweight. Ricardo Ramos (17-6) of Brazil and Chepe Mariscal (17-6, 1 NC) of Denver, Colorado go head-to-head at featherweight. Austen Lane (13-5, 1 NC) of Iola, Wisconsin and Mario Pinto (9-0) of Portugal clash at heavyweight.

The current UFC Vegas 103 lineup is as follows:

  • Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
  • Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Charles Johnson vs. Ramazonbek Temirov
  • Asu Almabayev vs. Steve Erceg
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda
  • William Gomis vs. Hyder Amil
  • Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Sam Patterson vs. Danny Barlow
  • Luana Carolina vs. Montana De La Rosa
  • Lucas Almeida vs. Danny Silva
  • Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.