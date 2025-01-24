UFC Vegas 103 card confirmed with Royval vs Kape in main event & new bouts added

A total of 13 bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 1, aka UFC Vegas 103. The lineup is headlined by a five-round flyweight title eliminator.

Former 125 lbs title challenger Brandon Royval (17-7) of Denver, Colorado and Angolan-born Portuguese Manel Kape (20-7) square off atop the fight card in an attempt to secure the next shot at the division’s belt. The middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (10-6, 1 NC) of Chapin, South Carolina and Julian Marquez (9-5) of Kansas City, Missouri has been made official as the co-main event.

Also confirmed on Friday is a recently reported flyweight matchup between Australia’s former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-3) and Asu Almabayev (12-2) of Kazakhstan. The flyweight bout between JJ Aldrich (13-7) of Denver, Colorado and Andrea Lee (13-10) of Atlanta, Texas is now also official.

Three new bouts have been added to the lineup of action. Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-6, 1 NC) of Brazil takes on John Castaneda (21-7) of Dallas, Texas at bantamweight. Ricardo Ramos (17-6) of Brazil and Chepe Mariscal (17-6, 1 NC) of Denver, Colorado go head-to-head at featherweight. Austen Lane (13-5, 1 NC) of Iola, Wisconsin and Mario Pinto (9-0) of Portugal clash at heavyweight.

The current UFC Vegas 103 lineup is as follows: