Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 8 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 8 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 1. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects going toe-to-toe in hopes to secure a contract with the UFC.

The main event is a light heavyweight battle between Bartosz Szewczyk (8-2-1) of Poland and unbeaten Diyar Nurgozhay (9-0) of Kazakhstan. Also on the card, a featherweight matchup between Carlos Calderon (6-2) of Aurora, Colorado and Alberto Montes (9-1) of Venezuela. As well, David Martinez (10-1) of Mexico and unbeaten Xavier Franklin (5-0) of Lewisville, Texas clash at bantamweight.

In addition, Moroccan-born Spain-based Abdellah Er-Ramy (7-1) goes up against unbeaten Torrez Finney (9-0) of Chattanooga, Tennessee at middleweight. The event opener pits unbeaten Jacobe Smith (8-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma against Christien Savoie (10-1-1) of Canada at welterweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 8 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 8 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bartosz Szewczyk

Alberto Montes vs. Carlos Calderon

David Martinez vs. Xavier Franklin

Torrez Finney vs. Abdellah Er-Ramy

Jacobe Smith vs. Christien Savoie

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.