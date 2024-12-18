UFC Vegas 101 full card set with Dern vs Ribas 2 in main event

A full lineup of action has been confirmed for the first MMA showdown of 2025, UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 aka UFC Vegas 101. The fight card, comprising a total of 14 bouts, takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on January 11.
Headlining the event, Mackenzie Dern (14-5) looks to take revenge on Amanda Ribas (13-5). The pair square off in a five-round rematch at strawweight. Ribas of Brazil won their first fight in October 2019, defeating Dern of Phoenix, Arizona by unanimous decision.
Among other matchups, Cesar Almeida (6-1) of Brazil goes up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana at middleweight. In another contest at middleweight, Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio fights Roman Kopylov (13-3). The third 185-pound battle pits Marco Tulio (12-1) of Brazil against Ihor Potieria (21-7) of Ukraine.
Plus, Brazilian Thiago Moises (18-8) and Trey Ogden (18-6) of Kansas City, MO clash at lightweight. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0) and Bruno Lopes (13-1) of Brazil go head-to-head at light heavyweight.
Also on the card, Christian Rodriguez (11-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Austin Bashi (13-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan battle it out at featherweight. Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina takes on Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana at welterweight.
As well, Punahele Soriano (10-4) of Oahu, Hawaii and Uros Medic (10-2) of Serbia meet at welterweight. Dominican flyweight Jose Johnson (16-9) faces off Felipe Bunes (13-7) of Brazil. Tajikistan’s Nurullo Aliev (9-0) duels Yanal Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel at lightweight.
In addition, Ernesta Kareckaite (5-1-1) of Lithuania and Nicolle Caliari (8-2) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at flyweight. Welterweight Preston Parsons (11-5) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida clashes with Andreas Gustafsson (11-2) of Sweden. Fatima Kline (6-1) of Hyde Park, N.Y. faces Viktoriia Dudakova (8-1) at strawweight.
UFC Vegas 101 fight card
The current UFC Vegas 101 lineup is as follows:
Main card
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
- Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
Prelims
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
- Nurullo Aliev vs. Yanal Ashmouz
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
- Preston Parsons vs. Andreas Gustafsson
- Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova