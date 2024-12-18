UFC Vegas 101 full card set with Dern vs Ribas 2 in main event

A full lineup of action has been confirmed for the first MMA showdown of 2025, UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 aka UFC Vegas 101. The fight card, comprising a total of 14 bouts, takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on January 11.

Headlining the event, Mackenzie Dern (14-5) looks to take revenge on Amanda Ribas (13-5). The pair square off in a five-round rematch at strawweight. Ribas of Brazil won their first fight in October 2019, defeating Dern of Phoenix, Arizona by unanimous decision.

Among other matchups, Cesar Almeida (6-1) of Brazil goes up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana at middleweight. In another contest at middleweight, Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio fights Roman Kopylov (13-3). The third 185-pound battle pits Marco Tulio (12-1) of Brazil against Ihor Potieria (21-7) of Ukraine.

Plus, Brazilian Thiago Moises (18-8) and Trey Ogden (18-6) of Kansas City, MO clash at lightweight. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0) and Bruno Lopes (13-1) of Brazil go head-to-head at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Christian Rodriguez (11-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Austin Bashi (13-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan battle it out at featherweight. Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina takes on Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana at welterweight.

As well, Punahele Soriano (10-4) of Oahu, Hawaii and Uros Medic (10-2) of Serbia meet at welterweight. Dominican flyweight Jose Johnson (16-9) faces off Felipe Bunes (13-7) of Brazil. Tajikistan’s Nurullo Aliev (9-0) duels Yanal Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel at lightweight.

In addition, Ernesta Kareckaite (5-1-1) of Lithuania and Nicolle Caliari (8-2) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at flyweight. Welterweight Preston Parsons (11-5) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida clashes with Andreas Gustafsson (11-2) of Sweden. Fatima Kline (6-1) of Hyde Park, N.Y. faces Viktoriia Dudakova (8-1) at strawweight.

UFC Vegas 101 fight card

The current UFC Vegas 101 lineup is as follows:

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes

Prelims