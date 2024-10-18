Subscribe
UFC Vegas 100 fight card finalized with Magny vs Prates in headliner

Gerald Meerschaert vs Reinier de Ridder co-headlines a monumental UFC Vegas 100 event

By Parviz Iskenderov
A full card has been finalized for UFC Fight Night on November 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 100. The main event is a five-round welterweight bout between Neil Magny (29-12) of Brooklyn, New York and Carlos Prates (20-6) of Brazil.

In the co-main event, Gerald Meerschaert (37-17) of Racine, Wisconsin and Dutch Reinier de Ridder (17-2) battle it out at middleweight. Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt (14-6) of Uhrichsville, Ohio and Miles Johns (15-2, 1 NC) of Newton, Kansas.

A pair of strawweight bouts features Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-8) of Poland up against Denise Gomes (9-3) of Brazil and Luana Pinheiro (11-3) of Brazil versus Gillian Robertson (14-8) of Canada. In another contest at bantamweight, Ricky Turcios (13-4) of Houston, Texas takes on Benardo Sopaj (11-3) of Albania.

As well, Brazil’s Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-8-1) and Nicolas Dalby (23-5-1 2 NC) of Denmark go head-to-head at welterweight. Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) of Columbia, Maryland goes up against Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic (12-4) at middleweight.

A newly added welterweight matchup pits Matthew Semelsberger (11-7) of Rockville, Maryland against Charles Radtke (9-4) of Mundelein, Illinois. Cody Stamann (21-7-1) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Da’Mon Blackshear (14-7-1) of Fayetteville, North Carolina square off at bantamweight.

In a bout at women’s bantamweight, Melissa Mullins (6-1) of England faces Klaudia Sygula (6-1) of Poland. Also at bantamweight, Dublin, CA-based Gaston Bolanos (7-4) of Peru meets Cortavious Romious (9-2) of St. Louis. Rounding out the card, Tresean Gore (5-2) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Antonio Trocoli (12-4, 1 NC) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at middleweight.

The first UFC Vegas event was held on May 30, 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns battled it out in the headliner of the show with no fans attendance.

The current lineup for UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs Prates looks as the following:

  • Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke
  • Cody Stamann vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
  • Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula
  • Cortavious Romious vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

