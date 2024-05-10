UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, No. 12 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil square off at heavyweight. The non-championship limit is 266 lbs.

In the co-main event, Joaquin Buckley (18-6) of St. Louis, MO and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) of Uzbekistan battle it out at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs.

UFC St. Louis: Lewis weigh-ins start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Get UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento full fight card and weights below.

UFC St. Louis fight card

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight

Carlos Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne, heavyweight

Preliminary card