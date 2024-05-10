Subscribe
UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, No. 12 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil square off at heavyweight. The non-championship limit is 266 lbs.

In the co-main event, Joaquin Buckley (18-6) of St. Louis, MO and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) of Uzbekistan battle it out at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs.

UFC St. Louis: Lewis weigh-ins start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Get UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento full fight card and weights below.

UFC St. Louis fight card

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
  • Carlos Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight
  • Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne, heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington, women’s strawweight
  • Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters, welterweight
  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy, women’s flyweight
