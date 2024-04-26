Subscribe
Joaquin Buckley vs Nursulton Ruziboev co-headlines UFC St. Louis

Welterweights Joaquin Buckley & Nursulton Ruziboev clash at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento in St. Louis, MO

By Parviz Iskenderov
The welterweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev has been made official as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento. The fight card airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11.

No. 11 Buckley (18-6), who crashed the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference asking for a fight in front of his hometown crowd, is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old St. Louis native stopped Vicente Luque in the second round last time out in March.

Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) won 10 fights in a row. Uzbekistan’s 30-year-old stopped Sedriques Dumas in the first round also in March.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Buckley vs Ruziboev clash in a video posted on X.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former heavyweight title challenger and No. 12-ranked contender Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The current UFC St. Louis lineup looks as the following:

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington, women’s strawweight
  • Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne, heavyweight
  • Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters, welterweight
  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy, flyweight
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

