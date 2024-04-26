Joaquin Buckley vs Nursulton Ruziboev co-headlines UFC St. Louis

The welterweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev has been made official as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento. The fight card airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11.

No. 11 Buckley (18-6), who crashed the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference asking for a fight in front of his hometown crowd, is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old St. Louis native stopped Vicente Luque in the second round last time out in March.

Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) won 10 fights in a row. Uzbekistan’s 30-year-old stopped Sedriques Dumas in the first round also in March.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Buckley vs Ruziboev clash in a video posted on X.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former heavyweight title challenger and No. 12-ranked contender Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The current UFC St. Louis lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington, women’s strawweight

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Preliminary card