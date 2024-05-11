UFC St. Louis video: Esteban Ribovics KO’s Terrance McKinney with head kick

Esteban Ribovics scored a spectacular win by knockout against Terrance McKinney on Saturday, May 11 at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento. The MMA event aired live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

The Argentinian lightweight dropped and stopped his opponent of Spokane, Washington with a big right kick to the head, landing his shin to the latter’s chin. The official time was 37 seconds into the first round.

28-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Esteban Ribovics improved to 13-1 and secured his second straight victory. 29-year-old Terrance McKinney dropped to 15-7, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

“This is what I tell people all the time. This is my moment, this is my time.” Ribovics said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping via interpreter. “We trained for this, that’s what we are. That’s what you saw. That’s what we are here for.”

“My plan was go for it. Not stopping at any time. Go in for the victory. That was my plan.”

“I visualised it [knockout] all week. I envisioned it. I thought about it all the time. It came through and I did it.”

