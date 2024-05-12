Derrick Lewis KO’s Rodrigo Nascimento in third round at UFC St. Louis

Derrick Lewis came out on top on Saturday, May 11 when he faced Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC Fight Night live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight main event bout ended prior to the final horn. The former title challenger of New Orleans, Louisiana dropped his opponent of Brazil with a big overhand right and finished him with punches. The official time was 49 into the third round.

With the victory by knockout, 39-year-old Derrick Lewis improved to 28-12, 1 NC and returned to winning ways. In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, the No. 12-ranked contender thanked the crowd and his team.

“I appreciate St Louis for letting me show my naked [a**] tonight,” Lewis said. “I couldn’t let no taxi driver from Brazil beat me.”

No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento dropped to 11-2, 1 NC. The 31-year-old got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Get UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento full card results.