Subscribe
HomeUFC

Derrick Lewis KO’s Rodrigo Nascimento in third round at UFC St. Louis

Derrick Lewis drops & stops Rodrigo Nascimento with punches at UFC St. Louis

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Derrick Lewis came out on top on Saturday, May 11 when he faced Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC Fight Night live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight main event bout ended prior to the final horn. The former title challenger of New Orleans, Louisiana dropped his opponent of Brazil with a big overhand right and finished him with punches. The official time was 49 into the third round.

With the victory by knockout, 39-year-old Derrick Lewis improved to 28-12, 1 NC and returned to winning ways. In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, the No. 12-ranked contender thanked the crowd and his team.

“I appreciate St Louis for letting me show my naked [a**] tonight,” Lewis said. “I couldn’t let no taxi driver from Brazil beat me.”

No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento dropped to 11-2, 1 NC. The 31-year-old got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Get UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.