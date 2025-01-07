UFC Seattle main event: Henry Cejudo faces Song Yadong

The bout between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong has been confirmed as the main event for UFC Fight Night on February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. The pair square off in a five-rounder at bantamweight.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo (16-4) is coming off a pair of defeats. The LA native lost his previous bout last February by unanimous decision against Merab Dvalishvili. In his return to action in May 2023, the 37-year-old dropped a split decision against Aljamain Sterling.

Song Yadong (21-8-1, 1 NC) also looks to get back in the win column. China’s 27-year-old suffered a defeat by unanimous decision against Petr Yan last March. In 2023, the No. 8-ranked contender defeated Chris Gutierrez by UD and stopped Ricky Simon in the fifth round.

The Cejudo vs Yadong matchup was reported by ESPN, citing UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. The latter also confirmed the co-main event, which pits Dominick Cruz against Rob Font, also at bantamweight.

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (24-4) makes his Octagon return. The 39-year-old native of San Diego, CA was knocked out in the fourth round by Marlon Vera last time out in August 2022.

37-year-old Rob Font (21-8) of Leominster, Massachusetts targets his second straight victory. The No. 9-ranked contender scored a UD against Kyler Phillips last October.

Among other recently reported bouts, Mansur Abdul-Malik (7-0) of Pittsburgh, PA and Antonio Trocoli (12-5, 1 NC) of Brazil go head-to-head at middleweight.

The current UFC Seattle lineup is as follows: