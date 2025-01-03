Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli added to UFC Seattle card in February

The bout between Mansur Abdul-Malik and Antonio Trocoli has reportedly been added to the UFC Fight Night card on February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. The pair square off in a three-rounder at middleweight.

In his promotional debut in November, unbeaten Mansur Abdul-Malik (7-0) of Pittsburgh, PA stopped Dusko Todorovic in the first round. The Columbia, MD-based 27-year-old earned his UFC contract via a second-round TKO against Wesley Schultz at Dana White’s Contender Series in August.

Antonio Trocoli (12-5, 1 NC) lost his previous bout on the same UFC Vegas 100 card in November by submission in the first round against Tresean Gore. In his UFC Octagon debut last June, the 34-year-old Brazilian was defeated by Sharabutdin Magomedov via third-round TKO.

The Abdul-Malik vs Trocoli matchup was reported by MMA Junkie. The promotion is yet to confirm the bout.

Among the recently confirmed bouts, Ketlen Vieira (14-4) of Brazil and Macy Chiasson (11-3) of NOLA battle it out at bantamweight. The main event bout is yet to be set.

The current UFC Seattle lineup is as follows: