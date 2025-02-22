Subscribe
UFC Seattle results: Cejudo vs Song

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song live results from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Seattle image featuring the faces of Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong, promoting their MMA bout
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song airs live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, USA, on February 22, 2025 | UFC
Henry Cejudo faces Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night on February 22, live on ESPN+ from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. The pair square off in a five-rounder at bantamweight.

Both fighters look to return to winning ways. LA’s 38-year-old former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo (16-4), is coming off two defeats by decision against Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling. 27-year-old Yadong (21-8-1, 1 NC) from China lost his previous bout by decision against Petr Yan.

The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Brendan Allen (24-6) of Beaufort, SC and Anthony Hernandez (13-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA. Allen aims to bounce back from a defeat against Nassourdine Imavov, while Hernandez targets his seventh straight victory.

Among other bouts, Rob Font (21-8) of Leominster, MA meets Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (16-0) at a 140-pound catchweight. Jean Silva (14-2) of Brazil and Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) of Armenia square off at featherweight. Alonzo Menifield (15-5-1) of Los Angeles, CA and Julius Walker (6-0) of New Haven, CT battle it out at light heavyweight.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song results

Get UFC Vegas 84: Cejudo vs Song full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

  • Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
  • Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
  • Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker

Prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
  • Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
  • Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
  • Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Austin Vanderford
  • Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

