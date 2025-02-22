UFC Seattle results: Cejudo vs Song

Henry Cejudo faces Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night on February 22, live on ESPN+ from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. The pair square off in a five-rounder at bantamweight.
Both fighters look to return to winning ways. LA’s 38-year-old former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo (16-4), is coming off two defeats by decision against Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling. 27-year-old Yadong (21-8-1, 1 NC) from China lost his previous bout by decision against Petr Yan.
The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Brendan Allen (24-6) of Beaufort, SC and Anthony Hernandez (13-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA. Allen aims to bounce back from a defeat against Nassourdine Imavov, while Hernandez targets his seventh straight victory.
Among other bouts, Rob Font (21-8) of Leominster, MA meets Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (16-0) at a 140-pound catchweight. Jean Silva (14-2) of Brazil and Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) of Armenia square off at featherweight. Alonzo Menifield (15-5-1) of Los Angeles, CA and Julius Walker (6-0) of New Haven, CT battle it out at light heavyweight.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song results
Get UFC Vegas 84: Cejudo vs Song full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)
- Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
- Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
- Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker
Prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
- Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
- Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
- Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Austin Vanderford
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira