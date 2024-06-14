Subscribe
Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov tops UFC Saudi Arabia, Khamzat Chimaev out

Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov new UFC Saudi Arabia main event, after Khamzat Chimaev withdraws with illness

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov is a new main event of UFC debut in Saudi Arabia on June 22. The latter replaced Khamzat Chimaev, who was forced to withdraw due to illness. The pair squares off in a five-rounder at middleweight. The fight card airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

New Zealand-Australian Robert Whittaker (25-7) targets his second straight victory. The 33-year-old former 185-pound titleholder earned a unanimous decision against Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February.

Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) is riding a seven-fight winning streak, defeating Warlley Alves via first-round TKO last October. The 31-year-old’s sole career defeat goes back to April 2019, when he was KO’d by Chimaev in the first round.

Dana White made the new UFC Saudi Arabia main event announcement via a video posted on X. UFC CEO also said that Chimaev was “violently ill”.

With the change, the current UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov fight card look as the following:

Main card

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweight
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez, welterweight
  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweight
  • Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach, middleweight
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby, welterweight
  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov, bantamweight
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight
  • Xiao Long vs. Lee Chang Ho, bantamweight – Road to UFC Season 2 bantamweight tournament final
  • Montel Jackson vs. TBA, bantamweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

