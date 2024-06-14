Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov tops UFC Saudi Arabia, Khamzat Chimaev out

The bout between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov is a new main event of UFC debut in Saudi Arabia on June 22. The latter replaced Khamzat Chimaev, who was forced to withdraw due to illness. The pair squares off in a five-rounder at middleweight. The fight card airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

New Zealand-Australian Robert Whittaker (25-7) targets his second straight victory. The 33-year-old former 185-pound titleholder earned a unanimous decision against Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February.

Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) is riding a seven-fight winning streak, defeating Warlley Alves via first-round TKO last October. The 31-year-old’s sole career defeat goes back to April 2019, when he was KO’d by Chimaev in the first round.

Dana White made the new UFC Saudi Arabia main event announcement via a video posted on X. UFC CEO also said that Chimaev was “violently ill”.

With the change, the current UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov fight card look as the following:

Main card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez, welterweight

Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweight

Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

Preliminary card