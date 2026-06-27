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UFC Sacramento main event: Hernandez vs Rodrigues set for August

Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues square off in a middleweight headliner at UFC Sacramento this August

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup inside arena
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues headlines UFC Fight Night on August 22. The event takes place at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

  • Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, comes off a third-round stoppage defeat against Sean Strickland in February at UFC Houston. The loss snapped the 32-year-old’s eight-fight winning streak.
  • Rodrigues (19-6) of Brazil aims for his fourth straight victory. The 34-year-old won his previous bout in March by first-round knockout against Brunno Ferreira at UFC 326.

The promotion announced Hernandez vs Rodrigues as the UFC Sacramento main event on Saturday.

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Other bouts on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

Reported but yet-to-be-confirmed matchups include:

  • Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino, heavyweight
  • Carli Judice vs. Jeisla Chaves, flyweight
  • Jackson McVey vs. Wesley Schultz, middleweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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