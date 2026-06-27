UFC Sacramento main event: Hernandez vs Rodrigues set for August

The middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues headlines UFC Fight Night on August 22. The event takes place at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, comes off a third-round stoppage defeat against Sean Strickland in February at UFC Houston. The loss snapped the 32-year-old’s eight-fight winning streak.

Rodrigues (19-6) of Brazil aims for his fourth straight victory. The 34-year-old won his previous bout in March by first-round knockout against Brunno Ferreira at UFC 326.

The promotion announced Hernandez vs Rodrigues as the UFC Sacramento main event on Saturday.

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Other bouts on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

Reported but yet-to-be-confirmed matchups include: