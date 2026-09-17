Queensberry wins Sheeraz vs Alimkhanuly purse bid

Queensberry Promotions announced a successful purse bid for the WBO super middleweight title bout between reigning champion Hamzah Sheeraz and Janibek Alimkhanuly.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) issued a purse bid order for the mandatory contest on September 11. Queensberry made the announcement via a social media post on Wednesday, adding that “further details will be announced soon.”

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Sheeraz vs Alimkhanuly

Sheeraz (24-0-1, 19 KOs) of the UK comes off a majority decision victory over Simon Zachenhuber in July, marking his first successful championship defense. The 27-year-old claimed the vacant title in May by second-round knockout of Alem Begic.

Former two-belt unified middleweight champion Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan relinquished his WBO 160-pound belt in July and requested ranking consideration at 168 pounds. In March, he was stripped of his IBF title due to violations.

Alimkhanuly won his previous bout last May by fifth-round TKO against Anauel Ngamissengue.

Purse Bid

According to veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Queensberry won the purse bid with a $1,001,809 offer. The minimum bid was $300,000, with the purse split 75-25 in Sheeraz’s favor.

Queensberry proposed November 28 or December 5 as potential dates, with London, Birmingham, England, and New York City as possible locations.

Top Rank, which promotes Alimkhanuly, was the only other bidder, submitting an $820,000 offer. The proposed dates were December 11 or December 19 in Las Vegas.

More information is expected to follow shortly.